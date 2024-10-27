Senators visit Uzbek Senate Secretariat in Tashkent

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of senators under the leadership of Chairman Foreign Affairs Committee Irfan Siddiqui is currently visiting Uzbekistan on the invitation of the friendly country’s Election Commission as international elections observers. During their visit, the delegation engaged in key diplomatic discussions and exchanges aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan. The delegation visited the Senate Secretariat of Uzbekistan in Tashkent. The delegation comprising Senator Sarmad Ali and Senator Amir Chishti held significant meetings with their Uzbek counterparts including Senator Ravshanbek Alimov, Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Uzbek Senate and Senator Anvar Tuychiyev, Deputy Chairman of the Committee and others.

The Uzbek Senate expressed admiration for Pakistan’s democratic system and highlighted the robust strategic ties between Uzbekistan and Pakistan. Both sides showed a keen interest in further enhancing the Pak-Uzbek relations, with discussions revolving around the potential for future cooperation including parliamentary friendship group exchanges. The Uzbek Senate provided valuable insights into the election process and the functioning of their parliament, fostering a better understanding between the two countries.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui reaffirmed Pakistan’s high regard for Uzbekistan and pledged continued support for key infrastructure projects such as the trans-Afghan railway initiatives and Gwadar port programs. Additionally, an invitation was extended to the Uzbek counterparts to visit Pakistan, with the aim of fostering stronger ties and promoting mutual cooperation. As part of their visit, the senators were given a comprehensive tour of the Uzbek Senate Hall, where they were briefed on the intricate workings of the house. Khalid Taimur Akram, a renowned expert on the Eurasian Region, accompanied the delegation.