Sunday, October 27, 2024
Shan Masood hails Pakistan’s grit in 2-1 series triumph over England

Azhar Khan
October 27, 2024
Lahore  -  Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood praised his team’s resilience and commitment after they secured a remarkable 2-1 series victory against England, bouncing back from a heavy defeat in the first Test. Masood credited the decision to introduce spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali for revitalizing Pakistan’s approach, turning the series around and securing their first home Test series win over England in nearly a decade. “To be here and standing as the winning team is the most special thing for us,” said the Test skipper during the post-match media talk. Reflecting on the back-to-back wins, Masood likened the victories to “London buses,” highlighting how quickly Pakistan’s fortunes shifted. “The first win came after a long time, and it was backed up by a series win. It’s special,” he said. The captain commended the players’ resilience, with Sajid Khan earning special praise for his series-defining performances and his gritty 48-run cameo despite sustaining a painful, blood-shedding injury in the second Test. Masood also highlighted the spirit of the team, remarking, “It’s about characters—people you can trust, people who can bleed for you. Sajid literally bled for us yesterday. To be here, standing as the winning team, is the most special feeling for us.”

