Shoaib, Ushna clinch titles in Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis

LAHORE - Muhammad Shoaib and Ushna Sohail clinched the men’s and ladies singles titles in the Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2024 that concluded at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy in Nishtar Park. In the thrilling men’s singles final, Muhammad Shoaib triumphed over Muzamil Murtaza with a scoreline of 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, while Ushna Sohail delivered an impressive performance to secure the ladies’ singles title, defeating Noor Malik by 6-0, 6-0. In the seniors 40+ doubles final, Hadi and Ashar Ali Khan defeated Talha Waheed and Shehryar Salamat in a closely contested match, finishing 3-6, 6-3, 10-8. The seniors 55+ doubles title was claimed by the duo of Waqar Nisar and Nauman Aleem, who overcame Ch Waheed and Kaffee Siddiqui with a commanding score of 6-0, 6-2.In the seniors 65+ doubles final, Asad Niaz and Kamran Mir beat Waqar Nisar and Inam ul Haq 6-3, 6-1. In the youth categories, Wapda’s Abubakar Talha clinched the boys U-18 title after Hamza Roman retired with a score of 7-5, 1-2. Soha Ali showcased her skills by defeating Sheeza Sajid 6-2, 6-0 in the girls U-18 final.

The boys U-18 doubles was won by Abubakar Talha, his second crown in the event, and partner Haider Ali Rizwan, who triumphed over Omer Jawad and Hamza Ali Rizwan with a score of 6-2, 6-1.

In the boys U-16 final, M Yahya secured victory against Abdur Rehman, winning it by 6-4. The boys U-14 final was won by Omer Jawad, a student of Beaconhouse Defence Campus,who bested Hassan Usmani 5-4, 4-1. In the boys U-14 doubles, Abdur Rehman and Mahad Shehzad defeated Hassan Usmani and Razik Sultan 4-2, 4-1. In the boys/girls U-12 doubles final, Muhammad Muaz and Muhammad Ayan emerged victorious against M Ibraheem Hussain Gil and Rashid Ali Bachani, winning 5-4, 4-5, 6-3 (retired).In the boys/girls U-10 (Punjab Ranking), Arsh Imran claimed victory over M Ayan with a score of 6-3.

The event was graced by the presence of Mr. Bilal Yasin, Minister for Housing, Urban Development, and Public Health Engineering, as the chief guest. Other notables present on the occasion were players, their families and tennis lovers. Rashid Malik thanked the Sports Board Punjab especially Punjab Sports Minister Faisal Ayub Khokhar, Secretary Sports Muzaffar Sial, DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal and others.