Sunday, October 27, 2024
Sindh CM congratulates Pakistan cricket team

Our Staff Reporter
October 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has congratulated the Pakistan Cricket Team on their success against England. He said that Pakistan defeated England, which was a matter of happiness.

Murad said, “I congratulate the nation on the success in the Test cricket series.” “Dedication and passion are necessary to achieve the destination,” the CM said. “We can achieve all the successes for Pakistan by being united,” he said.  “Our struggle for the development and prosperity of Sindh and Pakistan will continue,” he added.

Our Staff Reporter

