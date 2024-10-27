Sunday, October 27, 2024
Sindh govt seeks to boost ties with China in transport, energy, agriculture sectors

Chinese CG says businesses keen to collaborate with provincial administration on various initiatives

Our Staff Reporter
October 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed his administration’s intention to strengthen cooperation with Beijing in the transport, energy, and agriculture sectors during a meeting with Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong on Saturday. This meeting took place nearly three weeks after the tragic killing of two Chinese engineers in an explosion in Karachi.

CM underscored that China remains a crucial partner in various projects, particularly in electricity and coal. “With China’s help, the Sindh government aims to improve agriculture, transport and other projects,” he stated in a release following the meeting. The discussion comes amid persistent security concerns for Chinese nationals working on the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which aims to bolster Pakistan’s development through energy and infrastructure initiatives.

Militants have consistently targeted Chinese workers, raising alarms over their safety and the future of Sino-Pak economic collaboration.

Environment: ADB to consider $500m loan for Pakistan

Just a day before this meeting, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong urged local authorities to apprehend those responsible for the violent attacks against Chinese citizens. In light of Pakistan’s ongoing economic crisis, officials are keen to enhance bilateral trade and investment ties with China. Earlier this month, reports indicated that a Chinese development association plans to invest up to $13 billion in a free trade zone in Pakistan over the next five years. The Chinese consul general reiterated that businesses in China are keen to collaborate with the provincial administration on various initiatives.

Our Staff Reporter

