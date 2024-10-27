Sunday, October 27, 2024
Six dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

October 27, 2024
FAISALABAD  -  The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested six robbers whereas nine accused  managed to escape.  The police spokesman said that Nishatabad police conducted a raid near Randhawa Chowk and arrested Liaqat, Shahid, Haroon and Shafiq who were wanted to the police in a number of dacoity robbery and other cases.  The police recovered two motorcycles, weapons, cash, mobile phone and other items while investigation was under way to arrest their seven accomplices who managed to escape from the scene.  Meanwhile, Satiana police also arrested Aqeel and Ghazanfar from Chak No.34-GB while  their two accomplices Sohail, etc fled away. These accused were also wanted to the police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police recovered weapons, cash, mobile phones and other items, the spokesman added.

