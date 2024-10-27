Solar energy power and our well-being

Pakistan has an extremely high rate of electricity distribution and transmission losses, ranking 14th out of 131 countries as of 2019. Pakistan currently faces an unprecedented acute energy crisis. The shortage of oil, gas, and coal has led the country to shut several power plants. Due to this shortfall, different parts of the country are going under severe loadshedding with a duration of 10 to 12 hours. The lives of people have been miserable due to power cuts especially affecting their physical and mental health.

Pakistan is a top destination for solar energy since it has several cities with sweltering temperatures that allow the most sunlight to penetrate. In Pakistan, solar energy is regarded as a viable alternative energy source for achieving economic growth. In Pakistan, solar energy is a plentiful resource that can be used to create electricity. It helps generate electricity without endangering the environment. Solar energy does not produce any carbon emissions or greenhouse gas emissions when it is used to generate electricity. Environmental protection is guaranteed while the intensity of climate change is reduced.

The complex relationship between solar energy and human well-being has become a topic of utmost importance at a time when environmental concerns are on the rise and the need for sustainable solutions is pressing. The integration of solar installations goes beyond its traditional position as a simply alternative energy source, expanding its impact into the area of human health and overall well-being against the backdrop of a global community that is becoming more and more carbon-conscious.

One of the greatest benefits of solar energy is that it’s clean and renewable. Solar energy comes from the sun, so it’s a resource that’s nearly limitless – unlike fossil fuels like oil and coal, which are non-renewable. There’s no other energy source like solar energy that can generate electricity without emitting greenhouse gases or other pollutants into the environment.

There are many benefits of solar energy. It also reduces the dependence on fossil fuels, which harm the environment and expose us to health risks like asthma, lung cancer, and mercury exposure. The advantages of solar power for our health and our planet are many, but here are some important points to consider. The World Health Organization estimates that 4.2 million people die prematurely due to outdoor air pollution every year. A major cause of air pollution is the burning of oil, which contains several harmful chemicals that have carcinogenic effects.

Coal isn’t much better as it contains chemicals such as sulfur dioxide that can damage your lungs when inhaled. Coal particulates usually contain small pieces of metal and will impact your organs when they enter your bloodstream. Air pollutants also have dangerous effects on the eyes and can cause both short-term and long-term damage to your vision. Fortunately, solar panels don’t pollute the air at all. The materials in them aren’t released into the air even in extreme cases if there’s a fire.

One of the biggest benefits of solar energy is that it is completely free from air pollutants and greenhouse gases. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory has found that those who use fossil fuels are exposed to particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and ozone. These chemicals are related to increased incidences of chronic bronchitis, cardiovascular disease, and lost workdays among workers. As people around the world begin to switch to solar energy, they will be significantly lowering their risk of air pollution-related illnesses, such as bronchitis and cardiovascular disease. Switching to solar energy can help improve health outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. By installing a solar system at home, a reduction in illnesses can be achieved that are a result of air pollution. Overall productivity can also be improved since the loss of work days due to illnesses is reduced. Additionally, solar integration’s psychological aspects are as appealing. As people actively engage in sustainable behaviors, the adoption of solar systems represents a movement toward proactive stewardship of the environment and gives them a feeling of purpose and empowerment. This involvement in reducing environmental deterioration can give people a deep feeling of significance and possibly build a sense of shared identity and connectivity that transcends borders.

Thus, solar energy initiatives serve as accelerators for healthier and more livable communities. The integrated approach to solar and well-being is a tribute to our capacity to develop in ways that benefit both human society and the environment as we move toward a more sustainable future.

DR QADEER AHSAN

— The writer is a senior public health leader from Pakistan with international experience of design and management of health systems strengthening initiatives.