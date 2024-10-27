Speakers stress practical steps for women agri workers’ rights

Lahore - Stakeholders at a gathering have focussed on challenges being faced by the women agricultural workers (WAWs) in Punjab and proposed practical solutions to overcome barriers in order to ensure their rights protection and economic sustainability.

They expressed their views during a meeting of the Provincial Stakeholders Assembly (PSA) for the empowerment of WAWs in the province here on Saturday.

Organized by AwazCDS-Pakistan, the gathering provided a critical platform to discuss and analyze the Punjab Labour Code 2024, especially Chapter 4.2, which outlines specific provisions for agricultural workers. Representatives from key government departments, civil society, and relevant stakeholders gathered to address challenges and advocate for the rights for WAWs.

Zia ur Rehman, Chief Executive of AwazCDS-Pakistan, provided valuable insights into the Punjab Labor Code 2024, focusing on Chapter 4.2 regarding agricultural workers. He highlighted areas for improvement within the labour code, especially the need for fair compensation, the right to written agreements, and collective bargaining for agricultural workers, emphasizing gender equity and individual rights.

He stressed individual compensation for all family members working in agriculture, especially vulnerable female workers in addition to individual compensation in order to prevent exploitation. “In addition, written agreements be made mandatory for all agricultural workers, preventing any potential abuse in the informal sector,” he said.

Rao Zahid, Deputy Secretary (Labor & Development), commended the insightful analysis made by AwazCDS-Pakistan of the labour codes loopholes and expressed his department’s commitment to revisiting these areas to create a more inclusive and fair labour code for agricultural workers in Punjab.

In her remarks, Punjab MPA Kanwal Liaqat pledged to advance this agenda by bringing WAWs issues directly to the of Punjab chief minister.

She emphasized that addressing these concerns at the legislative level is imperative for protecting women workers’ rights and livelihoods in the agricultural sector.

Nadeem Ashraf, Member of the Punjab National Commission for Human Rights, underscored the importance of safeguarding labour rights, especially for vulnerable women in agriculture. He advocated for proactive follow-up actions to ensure that the provisions of the labour code are enforced and that WAWs have access to the protections it offers.

Throughout the meeting, the participants engaged actively in discussions, sharing perspectives and proposing practical solutions to overcome barriers faced by WAWs. The collective insights and commitments from government representatives and stakeholders marked a significant step towards realizing a more equitable environment for women agricultural workers in Punjab.