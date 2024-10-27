Textile exporters should explore emerging markets: IAF

KARACHI - Pakistan’s garment and textile exporters should diversify export destinations by entering emerging and high-end markets, including Russia, Central Asia, and Middle Eastern countries. This was stated by CEM Altan, President International Apparel Federation (IAF), at a media briefing held at a local hotel.

Instead of exporting low-cost textile made-ups, Pakistan should focus on value-added products including garments, fast fashion, sports, and medical wear, President IAF, who represents 42 countries, said. At present, Pakistani exporters could capture export orders from Bangladesh, which is losing its exports due to political uncertainty and governance challenges, he said. Global fashion brands are exploring low-cost production countries that address ESG compliance and laborers’ rights, and established Pakistani brands could attract FDI from different countries. Textile units should digitize the supply chain through tools like ERP systems, blockchain for transparency, and IoT to improve production planning and inventory management.

Established brands should strengthen e-commerce platforms and encourage local manufacturers to enter global online marketplaces like Amazon, Alibaba, and Etsy to reach a broader customer base, he added. Former chairman Pakistan Readymade Garment Manufacturers and Exporters (PREGMEA) Ijaz Khokar said Pakistan’s government, in collaboration with the textile associations, should finalize a comprehensive textile policy for 5 years under the title “Textile Destination of the World”. This policy should focus on exports, technological innovation, human capital, SME upliftment, and access to finance.

The policy should be reviewed at the end of each quarter, and its recommendations should be implemented in true letter and spirit. Pakistani exporters are planning to explore new markets, particularly Russia, which could fetch export value of the North American markets provided that the two countries establish its banking channels. Not only exports of garments but Pakistani companies could also export leather goods and fashion wear. He mentioned that Pakistani exporters have received orders from buyers of Bangladesh in recent weeks, and orders from South Asian countries will grow further in the coming months.

Under the banner of the Pakistan Readymade Garment and Exporters Association (PREGMEA), local textile and apparel producers are planning to organize the World Fashion Convention in Pakistan in 2026. This will be the second time that Pakistan will host this global mega-event, as the country hosted this event for the first time in 2019. This event will positively impact us in multiple directions. Hence, the government should support us. The government should set up multiple research and development centers, textile clusters, packaging centers, and fashion design centers in collaboration with the private sector. These centers will strengthen garment and apparel producers and enhance their exports to different countries. He mentioned that Pakistani exporters received an overwhelming response from TEXPO Pakistan, which will reflect in the export values. He added that Pakistan should also launch its TEXPO Pakistan in regional hub of Dubai in near future to attract new buyers.