Sunday, October 27, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Three factories sealed for polluting environment

NEWS WIRE
October 27, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -   Deputy Director Environment Johar Abbas Randhawa has sealed three industrial units and imposed a fine of Rs. 800,000 on their owners on charge of polluting environment.  A spokesman for local administration said here on Saturday that DD Environment along with his team checked various factories and mills and found three industrial units situated at Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) area involved in polluting environment by using prohibited material.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1729919132.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024