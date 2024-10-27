Two drug-peddlers held

LODHRAN - The district police arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered over 21 kilograms of hashish from them during two separate raids here on Saturday. DSP Saddar Circle Mehr Ishaq Sial, along with SHO Saddar Lodhran Estiqar Gujjar, said that Saddar Lodhran and Gilleywal police stations carried out successful operations, seizing a total of 21.20-kg hashish. The police acted on a tip-off, apprehending two suspected drug-traffickers. Saddar Lodhran police recovered 10.280-kg hashish concealed in a polythene bag from suspect Allah Bakhsh. Meanwhile, Gilleywal police seized 10.200-kg hashish hidden in a bag from suspect Abdul Latif Arain. During initial interrogation, the suspects confessed to supplying drugs across various areas. District Police Officer (DPO) Kamran Mumtaz commended the efforts of SHO Saddar Lodhran Estiqar Gujjar, SHO Gilleywal Zafar Iqbal, and their teams for this successful operations.