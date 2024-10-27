Two robbers injured

KARACHI - Two robbers were injured and arrested with arms, ammunition and looted cash after exchange of fire with police here in the metropolis on Saturday. According to SSP East, the police engaged a gang of robbers fleeing after looting citizens at Site Super Highway near Khadim Solangi Goth. An encounter took place in which two robbers Noman and Shabeer were injured and arrested. The police recovered weapons, ammunition, looted cash and other valuables from possession of the nabbed robbers. The injured were shifted to hospital and police after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.