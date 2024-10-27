US Consul General in Lahore visits Stewart Pakistan Private Limited

Lahore - U.S. Consul General in Lahore KristinK. Hawkins, visited Stewart Pakistan Private Limited, a subsidiary of Stewart Title Company. Stewart Title was founded by Maco Stewart in 1893 in Galveston, Texas. The company has grown to offer title insurance policies and escrow services in more than 80 countries.Providing jobs to over 700 Pakistanis, Stewart Pakistan Private Limited, offers technology based services and support to Stewart Title from its Lahore based offices. During her visit, Consul General Ms. Hawkinsmet with Mr. John Hamm, Chief Information Officer, and Stewart Pakistan’s senior leadership team. Discussions during the visit focused on the company’s growth trajectory, its contributions to the Pakistani economy, and opportunities for further collaboration in the area oftechnology-based operations and services in Pakistan. Mr. Hamm briefed Consul General Hawkins on how Stewart puts Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the core of its operating philosophy. He further noted that Stewart cares greatly about its employees and has been named one of the “2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report”. This recognition reflects Stewart’s efforts to become a destination for top talent in the title insurance and real estate industry. Ms. Hawkins expressed herappreciation for Stewart Title’s achievements and its potential to become a global leader in the Title industry through innovative technology-based solutions. Consul General Hawkins further underscored the United States’ commitment to supportPakistan’s tech sector and strengtheningpartnerships between American and Pakistani businesses.