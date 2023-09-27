Wednesday, September 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

2 more suspected Congo virus patients brought to FJCHQ

Agencies
September 27, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -   Two more suspected Congo virus patients have been admitted to Fatima Jin­nah Chest Hospital Quetta (FJCHQ) as the number of positive cases reported this year is 33, hospital sources said on Tuesday. Accord­ing to the administration of FJCHQ, Kafia Bibi, 55 resi­dent of Qila Saifullah dis­trict was shifted to the hos­pital last night in a critical condition due to the com­plaint of bleeding from the nose and mouth. Separate­ly, 40-year-old Mohammad Esa from Pishin district was also admitted to the hospi­tal last night. The blood samples of the patients brought to the hospital sus­pected of Congo virus have been sent for laboratory tests, the sources said. 

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1695716779.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023