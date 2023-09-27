2 more suspected Congo virus patients brought to FJCHQ

QUETTA - Two more suspected Congo virus patients have been admitted to Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital Quetta (FJCHQ) as the number of positive cases reported this year is 33, hospital sources said on Tuesday. According to the administration of FJCHQ, Kafia Bibi, 55 resident of Qila Saifullah district was shifted to the hospital last night in a critical condition due to the complaint of bleeding from the nose and mouth. Separately, 40-year-old Mohammad Esa from Pishin district was also admitted to the hospital last night. The blood samples of the patients brought to the hospital suspected of Congo virus have been sent for laboratory tests, the sources said.