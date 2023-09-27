2 more suspected Congo virus patients brought to FJCHQ

QUETTA - Two more suspected Congo virus patients have been admitted to Fatima Jin­nah Chest Hospital Quetta (FJCHQ) as the number of positive cases reported this year is 33, hospital sources said on Tuesday. Accord­ing to the administration of FJCHQ, Kafia Bibi, 55 resi­dent of Qila Saifullah dis­trict was shifted to the hos­pital last night in a critical condition due to the com­plaint of bleeding from the nose and mouth. Separate­ly, 40-year-old Mohammad Esa from Pishin district was also admitted to the hospi­tal last night. The blood samples of the patients brought to the hospital sus­pected of Congo virus have been sent for laboratory tests, the sources said.