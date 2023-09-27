Wednesday, September 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

3 absconders in corruption cases held

APP
September 27, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  The Anti Corruption Circle, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar on Tuesday arrested three absconders from Peshawar and Lower Dir. According to an FIA Peshawar, the accused Hayatullah was involved in illegally making of Pakistani identity cards (CNICs). Accused Ahmed Khan was arrested for selling fake and unregistered medicines while accused Fayazuddin embezzled Rs369,600 during his posting in Pakistan Post, Timergara in 2015.

The accused were arrested from Peshawar and Lower Dir.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1695785913.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023