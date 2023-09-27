3-year-old child kidnapped for ransom recovered

RAWALPINDI - Police have recovered 3-year-old child kidnapped for ransom here on Tuesday. According to police spokesman,

Dhamyal police lodged a case on the complaint of victim father stating that his 3-year-old child was kidnapped for ransom from Girja Road.

The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 2 million for the safe recovery of the child.

Dhamyal police started the investigation and with the help of technology and human intelligence, the kidnapper Fayyaz was traced and arrested successfully and the abducted child was safely recovered.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani congratulated the SP Saddar, ASP Saddar and Dhamyal police and said that the safe recovery of the child kidnapped for ransom and the arrest of the accused is a big success.

The other accused involved in the heinous crime will also be arrested and raids are being conducted.

The accused who kidnap an innocent child for ransom cannot escape from the grip of the law, he added.