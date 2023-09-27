750 persons get free treatment at eye camp

Peshawar - As many as 750 persons in Tehsil Landi Kotal were provided treatment in a three days free eye camp organised by the Al-Khidmat Foundation, Khyber chapter. Hundreds of patients including women and children visited the camp.

According to the vice-president, Al-Khidmat Foundation Murad Hussain Afridi, the aim of organising the camp was to provide quality eye services to the poor of Landi Kotal.

Besides free Out Patient Department (OPD) facility, free of cost medicines, spectacles/glasses, computerised eyesight checking and specialist consultation were provided, besides 51 surgeries were also carried out in the camp.

During the camp, patients with conjunctivitis, corneal opacity and other eye diseases were treated.