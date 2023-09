ISLAMABAD - Judge Mu­hammad Bashir of the Account­ability Court Tuesday summoned former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in assets beyond means case and adjourned the proceedings until Oc­tober 10.

The assets beyond means case was closed after NAB amendments but its re­cords were already in the court. The authority has reopened corruption cases against dozens of political leaders following the ruling of the top court against the amendments to the NAB laws.