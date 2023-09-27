Wednesday, September 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Accused acquitted in drug, weapon possession case

CONTRADICTION IN PROSECUTION’S EVIDENCE

Our Staff Reporter
September 27, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

OKARA   -  A significant contradiction in the prosecution’s evidence has led to the acquittal of an accused individual in a case involving the possession of 1340 grams of charas (cannabis resin) and an unlicensed 30-bore pistol.

The accused, identified as Ab­dul Sattar, also known as Laddi, and the son of Mohammad Mirza Jutt from Chak no. 2/1RA, Tehsil Renala Khurd, District Okara, was apprehended by the Saddar Renala Khurd Police. Subsequently, a case was registered against him under FIR no. 155/23, invoking Section 9(1)3(c) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act and Section 13 2(a)/20/65 of the Arms Ordinance. In a legal proceeding presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Sha­hid Nadeem Butt in Okara, the ac­cused was acquitted based on a significant contradiction found in the prosecution’s evidence. During the trial, Mohammad Nawaz Ma­jhyana served as the defense coun­sel representing the accused, while Mohammad Rafique, an Assistant District Public Prosecutor (ADPP), represented the state.

SSWMB MD finalises 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal arrangements

The court observed that the prosecution failed to establish a solid case against the accused person, which ultimately led to his acquittal. The contradictory nature of the evidence present­ed by the prosecution played a pivotal role in this decision.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1695716779.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023