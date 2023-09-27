Accused acquitted in drug, weapon possession case

OKARA - A significant contradiction in the prosecution’s evidence has led to the acquittal of an accused individual in a case involving the possession of 1340 grams of charas (cannabis resin) and an unlicensed 30-bore pistol.
The accused, identified as Abdul Sattar, also known as Laddi, and the son of Mohammad Mirza Jutt from Chak no. 2/1RA, Tehsil Renala Khurd, District Okara, was apprehended by the Saddar Renala Khurd Police. Subsequently, a case was registered against him under FIR no. 155/23, invoking Section 9(1)3(c) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act and Section 13 2(a)/20/65 of the Arms Ordinance. In a legal proceeding presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Shahid Nadeem Butt in Okara, the accused was acquitted based on a significant contradiction found in the prosecution’s evidence. During the trial, Mohammad Nawaz Majhyana served as the defense counsel representing the accused, while Mohammad Rafique, an Assistant District Public Prosecutor (ADPP), represented the state.
The court observed that the prosecution failed to establish a solid case against the accused person, which ultimately led to his acquittal. The contradictory nature of the evidence presented by the prosecution played a pivotal role in this decision.