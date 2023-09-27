Accused acquitted in drug, weapon possession case

OKARA - A significant contradiction in the prosecution’s evidence has led to the acquittal of an accused individual in a case involving the possession of 1340 grams of charas (cannabis resin) and an unlicensed 30-bore pistol.

The accused, identified as Ab­dul Sattar, also known as Laddi, and the son of Mohammad Mirza Jutt from Chak no. 2/1RA, Tehsil Renala Khurd, District Okara, was apprehended by the Saddar Renala Khurd Police. Subsequently, a case was registered against him under FIR no. 155/23, invoking Section 9(1)3(c) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act and Section 13 2(a)/20/65 of the Arms Ordinance. In a legal proceeding presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Sha­hid Nadeem Butt in Okara, the ac­cused was acquitted based on a significant contradiction found in the prosecution’s evidence. During the trial, Mohammad Nawaz Ma­jhyana served as the defense coun­sel representing the accused, while Mohammad Rafique, an Assistant District Public Prosecutor (ADPP), represented the state.

The court observed that the prosecution failed to establish a solid case against the accused person, which ultimately led to his acquittal. The contradictory nature of the evidence present­ed by the prosecution played a pivotal role in this decision.