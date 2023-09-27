Wednesday, September 27, 2023
All Pakistan Qiraat and Naat competitions held at UVAS

Our Staff Reporter
September 27, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The University of Veteri­nary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore arranged 6th All Pakistan Qiraat and Naat competition here in City Campus. A large number of students from 40 institu­tions all over the Pakistan participated in the contest.Punjab University won the general trophy.

In Qiraat male contest, Faisal Bin Amjad (Punjab University) won 1st posi­tion, Khuzaima Shakir (Gov­ernment Collage Univer­sity Lahore) got 2nd while Inam-ul-Haq (University of Education) and Abdul Ar­slan (Superior University) both stood on 3rd position while Hafiza Faiza Rasool (Punjab University) won 1st position, Khansa Faisal (University of Agriculture) got 2nd while Amna Amjad (Fatima Jinnah Medical Uni­versity) stood on 3rd posi­tion in Qiraat female con­test. In Naat male contest, Ali Nouman (UVAS) won 1st position, Ali Hussnain (Punjab University) got 2nd position while Khizar Shah (University of Central Punjab) stood on 3rd posi­tion.In Naat female contest, Maiser Malik (University of Central Punjab) won 1st position, Aneela Randhawa (University of Agriculture) got 2nd position while Zain­ab Khadim (Government Collage University Lahore) stood on 3rd position.

Our Staff Reporter

