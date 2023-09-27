At UN, India avoids reference to row with Canada over Sikh leader’s killing

UNITED NATIONS - With India on back foot following Canada’s allegations about its involvement in the killing of a Sikh leader, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar Tuesday urged UN member states not allow “political convenience” to determine responses to terrorism, extremism and violence. But Jaishankar made no direct reference to the diplomatic standoff with Canada in his speech to the 78th session of UN General Assembly as he tried to shift the focus to India’s achievements, including chairing of the Group of 20 industrialized nations, its leadership role in international affairs as also the moon landing. “When we aspire to be a leading power, this is not for self-aggrandizement, but to take on greater responsibility and make more contributions,” he said. “The goals we have set for ourselves will make us different from all those whose rise preceded ours.” On Sept 18, Canada said on Monday that it was “actively pursuing credible allegations” linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia in June, dealing a further blow to diplomatic ties between the countries. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an emergency statement to the House of Commons that any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen was “an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty”. Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, was shot dead outside a Sikh temple on June 18 in Surrey, a Vancouver suburb with a large Sikh population. Nijjar supported a Sikh homeland in the form of an independent Khalistani state and was designated by India as a “terrorist” in July 2020.