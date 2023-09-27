ATC dismisses bail petitions of 4 accused in May-9 violence case

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday dismissed post-ar­rest bail petitions filed by four accused involved in burning the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office in Model Town. ATC Judge Mu­hammad Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petitions filed by the accused. In Its fi­nal arguments, a prosecutor submitted that the accused burnt the PML-N office and committed a serious crime. He submitted that new of­fences had been added in the case whereas strong evidence was available against the ac­cused. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the bail peti­tions. Farhan Aziz, Zaidi Gul, Ali Ahmad and Ali Sohail had approached the court for bail, submitting that they had been sent to jail and their custody was no longer required by the police for investigations. They pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to them. The Model Town police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers for burn­ing the PML-N office during May-9 violence.