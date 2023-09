The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Wednesday announced a public holiday on September 29 on the occasion of Eid Miladun Nabi.

All banks will remain closed on that day.



The SBP in a statement on September 26 informed the public about the public holiday.

The statement said that the decision to declare a public holiday on September 29 was taken in accordance with the government's decision to declare a public holiday on Eid Miladun Nabi.