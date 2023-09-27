Blue economy to end economic slump, says Balochistan Governor

QUETTA - Governor Balochistan Malik Ab­dul Wali Khan Kakar on Tuesday said that the development of the blue economy in Balochistan could end the economic stagna­tion of the areas. Utilization of marine resources in the long coastal belt and development of related economic activities will prove to be the forerunner of a new economic revolution, he said adding that in this regard, it was necessary that all the pub­lic sector universities of Makran belt including the University of Gwadar should make blue econ­omy revenue generation an inte­gral part of their strategic plan. The Governor of Balochistan praised the tireless efforts of University of Gwadar Vice Chan­cellor Professor Dr. Abdul Raz­zaq Sabir and his entire team. He expressed these views while pre­siding over the first Senate meet­ing of the University of Gwadar.

On this occasion, Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, Judge of Balochistan High Court, Vice Chancellor the University of Gwa­dar Prof. Dr. Abdul Razzaq Sabir, Provincial Secretary Dostain Ja­maldini, Vice Chancellor Lasbela University Dr. Dost Muhammad Baloch, Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghalzai, Pro Vice-Chancel­lor Mir Chakar Khan Rind Uni­versity Sibi Dr. Mushtaq Shah, Additional Secretary Finance Mumtaz Longo, Additional Sec­retary Shakeel, Director General of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Ba­zai and all members of Gwadar University were present in the meeting. While presiding over the Senate meeting of Gwadar University, Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that the purpose of the uni­versity is to promote modern education based on research and the goal of a self-sufficient and developed Balochistan could be made possible only by equipping the new generation with mod­ern scientific knowledge. He said that in order to run the affairs of the university in a better way, it was necessary to make timely wise decisions and only good de­cisions would yield good results.

The Governor said that you could build a new future by properly evaluating your ob­jective situation. He also em­phasized to the Vice Chancellor that there is an urgent need to improve the performance of the syndicate and bring better changes in it because the deci­sions of the Syndicate come to the Senate. Several important decisions were made in light of the recommendations and sug­gestions of the participants.