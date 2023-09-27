CDA asked to start development works in G-9 Markaz  on priority

ISLAMABAD - President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari Tuesday said that G-9 Markaz Karachi Company had grown into one of the largest commercial centres of the federal capital, but due to lack of better development, its traders were facing multiple problems.

He stressed that CDA to start the development works in G-9 Markaz on priority including carpeting of roads, construction of a parking plaza, repair of footpaths, construction of filtration plan & public toilets and restoration of streetlights. He said that the 40 years old sewerage system in G-9 Markaz had deteriorated and was leaking from various places.

The president urged that the civic body to replace the old sewerage system with a new one. He said this while addressing a delegation of Traders Welfare Association, G-9 Markaz, Islamabad that visited ICCI led by its President Raja Javed Iqbal.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Javed Iqbal President and Haji Zafar Secretary General, Traders Welfare Association, G-9 Markaz, Islamabad highlighted the major issues of their market. They said that G-9 Markaz was generating largest chunk of revenue for CDA, but the authority was not focusing on better development of this major commercial centre, which was unfortunate. They urged that CDA to start development works in Karachi Company without further delay to facilitate the traders in promoting business activities.

They assured that they would work with ICCI for the welfare of the trading community of Islamabad.

Zafar Bakhtawari former President ICCI and Secretary General UBG Pakistan said that resolving the key issues of the business community was the top priority of Ahsan Bakhtawari and assured that he would work harder in his remaining tenure for the development works in markets including G-9 Markaz Islamabad.

Convener ICCI Traders Committee, Khalid Chaudhry and others also spoke on the occasion and emphasized to start development works in G-9 Markaz to bring it at par with developed commercial centres of the federal capital.