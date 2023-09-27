CDA gets new members to control engineering and estate wings

ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority got new Member Engineering and Member Estate on Tuesday.

Earlier, the board of the capital development authority has become dysfunctional as three out of total seven posts of board members were vacant while status of rest of the members was also hanging in balance as Election Commission of Pakistan has also desired to remove them from the positions as well.

The post of the Member Engineering became vacant after the retirement of its last incumbent Munawar Hussain Shah, who was the senior officer of Pakistan Railways while the post of member environment is also vacant nowadays as its last occupant Captain (Retired) Anwar ul Haq was elevated and made Chief Commissioner and Chairman CDA by the federal government. Meanwhile, the member estate Afnan Alam Khan was removed from his post by the federal government and sent back to his parent auditor general of Pakistan office. However, the federal government has appointed a BS-19 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service Tariq Slam as new Member Estate while another BS-19 officer of the Communications and Works Department, Government of Punjab Dr. Muhammad Khalid Hafeez is appointed as Member Engineering in the civic authority.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has given a go ahead in this regard but the formal notification of Dr. Hafeez is yet to be issued by the Ministry of Interior.

At present, Amir Abbas Khan is holding the post of Member Administration, Waseem Hayat Bajwa is Member Planning and Design and Mazhar Hussain Shah is the Member Finance while Nauman Khalid is holding the charge of the newly created post of Member Technology & Digitalization.

In most of the organizations, the boards are just a policy making body and their members have very limited role in day to day affairs however in CDA the situation is quite different as every board member controls huge wings and people suffer in absence of permanent board members.