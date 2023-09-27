China’s experience to contribute significantly to Pak social, economic prosperity: Envoy

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zeidang yesterday said that China’s experiences would contribute significantly to Pakistan’s social and economic prosperity.
In a meeting here with on Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, the envoy expressed his happiness at being appointed in Pakistan. The Chinese Ambassador reaffirmed the close friendship between China and Pakistan, expressing China’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation. He highlighted China’s recent white paper titled “Common Future of Mankind,” aimed at fostering global peace and development. The ambassador also extended an invitation to the Chairman Senate to visit China. The discussions revolved around various matters of mutual interest, encompassing bilateral relations, economic collaboration, and coordination.
The determination to enhance bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors was reaffirmed, underlining the mutual benefits for both nations. The meeting also underscored the imperative for joint endeavors aimed at promoting peace, prosperity, and development in the region. While extending his congratulations to Ambassador Jiang Zeidang on his new role, Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani expressed optimism that the ambassador’s substantial skills would contribute to stabilizing and fortifying the Pakistan-China relationship. He commended China’s commitment to regional peace and highlighted the necessity of bolstering cooperation in multilateral domains. The discussions also encompassed the advancement of collaboration in the agriculture and mining sectors. The Senate Chairman expressed his intent to draw inspiration from China’s experiences in the realms of agriculture and mining, culminating in the potential strengthening of a “Strategic Cooperation Partnership” that would further enhance Pakistan-China relations.
He underscored the historical solidarity between the two nations, where they have consistently supported each other on various international platforms. Sanjrani acknowledged the transformative impact of the “Pak-China Economic Corridor” project, ushering in a new era of joint development and prosperity. Urging the expedited exchange of parliamentary delegations, he extended an invitation to head of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China to visit Pakistan.