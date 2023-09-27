China’s experience to contribute significantly to Pak social, economic prosperity: Envoy

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zeidang yesterday said that Chi­na’s experiences would contrib­ute significantly to Pakistan’s social and economic prosperity.

In a meeting here with on Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, the envoy ex­pressed his happiness at be­ing appointed in Pakistan. The Chinese Ambassador re­affirmed the close friendship between China and Pakistan, expressing China’s commit­ment to strengthening bilater­al cooperation. He highlighted China’s recent white paper ti­tled “Common Future of Man­kind,” aimed at fostering glob­al peace and development. The ambassador also extend­ed an invitation to the Chair­man Senate to visit China. The discussions revolved around various matters of mutual in­terest, encompassing bilateral relations, economic collabo­ration, and coordination.

The determination to en­hance bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors was re­affirmed, underlining the mu­tual benefits for both nations. The meeting also underscored the imperative for joint en­deavors aimed at promoting peace, prosperity, and devel­opment in the region. While extending his congratulations to Ambassador Jiang Zeidang on his new role, Senate Chair­man Muhammad Sadiq San­jrani expressed optimism that the ambassador’s substantial skills would contribute to stabilizing and fortifying the Pakistan-China relationship. He commended China’s com­mitment to regional peace and highlighted the necessity of bolstering cooperation in mul­tilateral domains. The discus­sions also encompassed the advancement of collaboration in the agriculture and min­ing sectors. The Senate Chair­man expressed his intent to draw inspiration from China’s experiences in the realms of agriculture and mining, culminating in the potential strengthening of a “Strategic Cooperation Partnership” that would further enhance Paki­stan-China relations.

He underscored the histori­cal solidarity between the two nations, where they have con­sistently supported each other on various international plat­forms. Sanjrani acknowledged the transformative impact of the “Pak-China Economic Cor­ridor” project, ushering in a new era of joint development and prosperity. Urging the ex­pedited exchange of parliamen­tary delegations, he extended an invitation to head of the Na­tional People’s Congress (NPC) of China to visit Pakistan.