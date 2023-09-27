Chinese tour operators, investors showed willingness to boost Punjab tourism: IGP

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and delegation of senior officers of Punjab Police are busy in of­ficial engagements, meetings and various field visits in Chi­na, in continuation of which IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar held an important meeting with Chinese tourism tour opera­tors and investors. IG Punjab briefed Chinese tour operators and investors about the secu­rity arrangements for foreign nationals in Punjab province. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar while talking to the Chinese delegation said that Pakistan is a safe and secure country, rich in favorable environment for investment and beautiful tour­ist spots, the security situation in Pakistan is completely satis­factory for international invest­ment and projects.

IG Punjab said that Chinese experts are performing their ser­vices in various projects of Pun­jab in a completely peaceful envi­ronment while Chinese investors are being provided a completely peaceful environment for their all new projects and business ventures in Pakistan. These views were expressed by IG Pun­jab Dr. Usman Anwar during a meeting with Chinese investors and tourist tour operators held in China. Chinese tour operators and investors expressed satis­faction over the security situa­tion in Pakistan and applauded the efforts of Punjab Police.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Chinese tourism tour operators and investors have shown full willingness to pro­mote Chinese tourism and in­vestment in Pakistan. Chinese tour operators and investors will visit Pakistan soon to final­ize bilateral cooperation, and will finalize operational matters with local tour operators in Pak­istan, Department of Tourism, Punjab Police and other rel­evant departments. IG Punjab said that the Chinese delegation will review the security situa­tion and arrangements in Paki­stan, the facilities offered by the tourism department. Chinese investors have shown inter­est in starting various projects in Pakistan; it will pay the way for the launch of new projects. IG Punjab further said that the Chinese delegation will sign a MOU with the Punjab Police for tourism development on the oc­casion of their visit to Pakistan under which further steps will be ensured in future to enhance mutual cooperation. The police chief and senior police officers of Wuxi, China were also pres­ent in the meeting.