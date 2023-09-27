Chinese tour operators, investors showed willingness to boost Punjab tourism: IGP

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and delegation of senior officers of Punjab Police are busy in official engagements, meetings and various field visits in China, in continuation of which IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar held an important meeting with Chinese tourism tour operators and investors. IG Punjab briefed Chinese tour operators and investors about the security arrangements for foreign nationals in Punjab province. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar while talking to the Chinese delegation said that Pakistan is a safe and secure country, rich in favorable environment for investment and beautiful tourist spots, the security situation in Pakistan is completely satisfactory for international investment and projects.
IG Punjab said that Chinese experts are performing their services in various projects of Punjab in a completely peaceful environment while Chinese investors are being provided a completely peaceful environment for their all new projects and business ventures in Pakistan. These views were expressed by IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar during a meeting with Chinese investors and tourist tour operators held in China. Chinese tour operators and investors expressed satisfaction over the security situation in Pakistan and applauded the efforts of Punjab Police.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Chinese tourism tour operators and investors have shown full willingness to promote Chinese tourism and investment in Pakistan. Chinese tour operators and investors will visit Pakistan soon to finalize bilateral cooperation, and will finalize operational matters with local tour operators in Pakistan, Department of Tourism, Punjab Police and other relevant departments. IG Punjab said that the Chinese delegation will review the security situation and arrangements in Pakistan, the facilities offered by the tourism department. Chinese investors have shown interest in starting various projects in Pakistan; it will pay the way for the launch of new projects. IG Punjab further said that the Chinese delegation will sign a MOU with the Punjab Police for tourism development on the occasion of their visit to Pakistan under which further steps will be ensured in future to enhance mutual cooperation. The police chief and senior police officers of Wuxi, China were also present in the meeting.