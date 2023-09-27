CM inspects Gujranwala-Lahore link road project

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted an extensive visit to inspect the progress of the Sialkot Motorway, a project crucial for linking Gujranwala with Lahore. Accompanied by a team, Chief Minister Naqvi traversed the 15.2 km stretch from Benazir Chowk to Wahandu in an ordinary vehicle, meticulously examining the earthwork and stone-laying advancements, as well as under-construction bridges along the route. Notably, approximately 90 percent of the earthwork for the 15.2 km link road has been accomplished, with ongoing stone-laying efforts at various points, alongside vigorous construction of bridges and subways. This motorway will establish a direct connection between Lahore and Sialkot, extending further to Gujranwala through a two-lane road from the Wahandu Interchange to Benazir Chowk. Chief Minister Naqvi expressed contentment at the commendable pace of work and extended congratulations to the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) project director and the dedicated team.