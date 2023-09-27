Wednesday, September 27, 2023
CM inspects Gujranwala-Lahore link road project

Agencies
September 27, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Pun­jab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted an extensive visit to inspect the progress of the Sialkot Motor­way, a project crucial for link­ing Gujranwala with Lahore. Accompanied by a team, Chief Minister Naqvi traversed the 15.2 km stretch from Benazir Chowk to Wahandu in an or­dinary vehicle, meticulously examining the earthwork and stone-laying advancements, as well as under-construction bridges along the route. Nota­bly, approximately 90 percent of the earthwork for the 15.2 km link road has been accom­plished, with ongoing stone-laying efforts at various points, alongside vigorous construc­tion of bridges and subways. This motorway will establish a direct connection between Lahore and Sialkot, extending further to Gujranwala through a two-lane road from the Wa­handu Interchange to Benazir Chowk. Chief Minister Naqvi expressed contentment at the commendable pace of work and extended congratulations to the Frontier Works Organi­zation (FWO) project director and the dedicated team.

SSWMB MD finalises 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal arrangements

Agencies

