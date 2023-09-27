CM Mohsin pledges steadfast support for artists and singers

LAHORE - A delegation of artists called on Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the Chief Minister’s Office, here on Tuesday. The CM attentively listened to the concerns raised by the artists and assured them of prompt resolutions. Addressing the delegation, the chief minister empathetically acknowledged the absence of a pension system for artists, highlighting their unwavering dedication even in their advanced years.
In a significant stride towards recognizing the invaluable contributions of artists, singers, writers, and other creative individuals, the Punjab Cabinet has granted approval for the establishment of a Rs 500 million endowment fund. This fund is poised to extend its benefits to all members of the artistic community. He affirmed that the disbursement of funds for this endowment is imminent, underscoring his commitment to the welfare of artists. Furthermore, Chief Minister Naqvi pledged to review actionable recommendations put forth by the artists, acknowledging their pivotal role in garnering international acclaim for the nation. He emphasized the government’s steadfast support for artists and singers, reflecting their crucial significance in the cultural landscape. Notably, concerted efforts are underway to enhance the quality of stage productions. 0The CM expressed a collaborative approach in advocating for the welfare of journalists alongside artists, recognizing the vital roles they play in society. He elucidated that while the temporary ban on stage dramas was instated in response to explicit content, the ultimate goal remains reform rather than harm to the industry. Stringent Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been formulated to regulate stage plays, ensuring their content aligns with appropriate standards.
The delegation of artists extended their heartfelt gratitude to the CM, Provincial Minister Amir Mir, and other ministers for the establishment of the Rs 500 million endowment fund, recognizing it as a significant step forward for the artistic community. Resham, Aurangzeb Laghari, Rashid Mehmood, Kaleem Parvez, Shehzad Rafiq, Hasan Murad, Iftikhar Thakur, Gushi Khan, Arif Lohar, Waris Baig, Tarannum Naz, Ayub Khawar, Nasir Adeeb, Naeem Tahir, Javed Rizvi, Ruhi Khan, Parvaiz Raza, Zulfiqar Ali, and other distinguished artists were part of the delegation.
Present at this significant occasion were Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, Secretary Information and Culture, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council, and relevant officials.
CM FOR TIMELY COMPLETION OF SHAHDARA FLYOVERS PROJECT
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a late-night inspection of the Shahdara flyovers project, which is currently at an impressive 88 percent completion. During his visit, he carefully examined the ongoing construction efforts and assessed the project’s progress, said a handout issued here on Tuesday.
The CM paid particular attention to the protective walls of the Shahdara flyovers and emphasized the need to accelerate construction activities. Additionally, he provided guidance to the contractor overseeing the bridges’ construction, urging them to adhere to the project’s established timeline.
Expressing full support from the Punjab government, the chief minister conveyed a strong message that the project should be wrapped up by the middle of the upcoming month, and any delays attributable to adverse weather conditions should be countered by deploying additional resources. He stressed the importance of sustained hard work to ensure the timely completion of the Shahdara flyovers project. Naqvi underscored that once finished, the project would bring a lasting solution to the traffic congestion issues plaguing the city’s primary entry and exit routes.
Furthermore, the successful conclusion of the Shahdara Chowk flyover project is expected to significantly ease the movement of approximately 300,000 vehicles daily. During his visit, the CM received detailed briefings from Chief Engineer LDA and the project contractor, providing valuable insights into the progress achieved thus far. Provincial ministers Amir Mir and Azfar Ali Nasir, along with the Deputy Commissioner and other relevant officers were present.