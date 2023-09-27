Commission providing level playing field to everyone, claims ECP secretary

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs was yesterday assured that the top election regulatory body providing level playing field to everyone.
The committee discussed in length the election schedule for upcoming elections. The members of the committee called for the general elections to be held within the 90-day constitutional timeframe. It may be noted here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has recently announced to hold general elections by end of January.
Though this announcement has cleared the mist yet final schedule is yet awaited. The political experts viewed that the final date for elections might be announced after scheduled meeting with political parties on October 4. The member of the committee expressed its reservations over the process of compiling the results during the elections. They stressed the need for compiling the result at proper time and without any error. The result should not be delayed and announced on the same day.
ECP Secretary Omar Hamid Khan, responding to the committee member, assured that the commission was providing everyone with a level playing field for the upcoming elections. He said that there would not be rigging in the upcoming general elections. “We (ECP) have no favourite,” he said, adding the commission will make all out effort for free, fair and transparent polls.