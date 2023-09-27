Commissioner for prompt return of Illegal Afghans from Sargodha

SARGODHA - Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has directed the departments concerned to strictly implement the government directives to send back illegally residing Afghans across the Sargodha division. He also issued orders to compile a record of Afghans living without permits in the four districts and prepare a transportation plan to take them to the Afghan border. He was chairing a meeting regarding the return of illegal Afghans in the conference room of his office on Tuesday.
The Commissioner directed the FIA and the Special Branch to jointly compile a record of illegal Afghan residents. Apart from checking the records of all the Afghans residing in the four districts, he also directed the Deputy Commissioners to quickly process the applications filed regarding the registration of Afghans. The meeting was informed that there were currently 1300 Afghans residing in the Afghan Camp established in Khushab District while the data of Afghans living in other districts was being collected.