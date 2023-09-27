Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Commissioner for prompt return of Illegal Afghans from Sargodha

Agencies
September 27, 2023
SARGODHA  -  Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti has di­rected the departments concerned to strictly im­plement the government directives to send back illegally residing Afghans across the Sargodha di­vision. He also issued orders to compile a record of Afghans living without permits in the four districts and prepare a transportation plan to take them to the Afghan border. He was chairing a meeting re­garding the return of illegal Afghans in the confer­ence room of his office on Tuesday. 

The Commissioner directed the FIA and the Spe­cial Branch to jointly compile a record of illegal Afghan residents. Apart from checking the records of all the Afghans residing in the four districts, he also directed the Deputy Commissioners to quick­ly process the applications filed regarding the reg­istration of Afghans. The meeting was informed that there were currently 1300 Afghans residing in the Afghan Camp established in Khushab District while the data of Afghans living in other districts was being collected.

