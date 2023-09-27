DC inspects anti-dengue measures

LAHORE - The anti-dengue drive initi­ated by the district adminis­tration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider on Tuesday visited Union Council UC-127 Model Town where she inspected anti-dengue ar­rangements and instructed house owners about dengue preventive measures.

The deputy commissioner reviewed the case response in the houses of dengue pa­tients and nearby area.

She also inquired about heath of dengue patient and inquired about the field teams’ response. She in­spected houses, empty plots and commercial markets of the area and assessed den­gue larva elimination. She also checked the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad in the area.

Around 185 new dengue cases were reported in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours, she said

and added that more than 1,864 places were fumigated while total of 59,079 in-door and 9,371 out-door places were inspected during the same period. Indoor resid­ual spraying (IRS) were also conducted at 8,626 places, she informed.