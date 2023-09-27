Wednesday, September 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

DC inspects anti-dengue measures

Our Staff Reporter
September 27, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The anti-dengue drive initi­ated by the district adminis­tration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital. 

Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider on Tuesday visited Union Council UC-127 Model Town where she inspected anti-dengue ar­rangements and instructed house owners about dengue preventive measures. 

The deputy commissioner reviewed the case response in the houses of dengue pa­tients and nearby area. 

She also inquired about heath of dengue patient and inquired about the field teams’ response. She in­spected houses, empty plots and commercial markets of the area and assessed den­gue larva elimination. She also checked the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad in the area. 

Around 185 new dengue cases were reported in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours, she said 

SSWMB MD finalises 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal arrangements

and added that more than 1,864 places were fumigated while total of 59,079 in-door and 9,371 out-door places were inspected during the same period. Indoor resid­ual spraying (IRS) were also conducted at 8,626 places, she informed.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1695716779.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023