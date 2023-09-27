Wednesday, September 27, 2023
DC Islamabad launches crackdown on dengue SOP violators; seals petrol pumps, car wash station

APP
September 27, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Rawalpindi-In a bid to curb the spread of dengue virus, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon has directed Assistant Commissioner Pothohar to conduct raids in various areas of the subdivision.
Acting on the directions, Assistant Commissioner Pothohar inspected petrol pumps in his jurisdiction to check the dengue SOPs, checked petrol measurements, mosques, washrooms and other premises, ICT spokesman said on Tuesday. 
He imposed fines and warnings were issued to persons violating dengue SOPs.
Additionally, two petrol pumps and one unauthorized car wash station  were sealed, and three persons were arrested for violating dengue SOPs.
This crackdown by the Islamabad administration is a welcome step, and it is hoped that it will deter others from violating dengue SOPs and help in controlling the spread of this deadly disease.

APP

