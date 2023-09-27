DC reviews progress of crackdown against power theft

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that solid steps should be taken to prevent electricity theft. In this regard, the members of the District Enforcement Committee should work effectively.
He gave these instructions while chairing the meeting of the District Enforcement Committee regarding the prevention of electricity theft in the committee room of his office.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Naeem Sadiq Cheema, and System Network Administrator Muhammad Azeem Zeeshan were also present.
Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that the MEPCO has established committees at the tehsil level to stop electricity theft. He directed, with the help of the public and MEPCO officers, the district enforcement committee should take legal action related to the cases of electricity theft. If electricity theft is proven, FIRs should be registered against culprits.
The meeting was informed that from September 7 to 25, MEPCO apprehended power theft of more than 385,000 units of electricity during the operation. As many as 269 FIRs have been registered against the power thieves while as many applications have been sent to the concerned police stations.
A total of 190 persons were arrested and a fine of more than Rs 7.94 million was taken.
DC VISITS SIR SADIQ HOSPITAL, REVIEWS MEDICAL FACILITIES
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa paid a surprise visit to Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi Hospital and inspected various sections of the hospital.
He reviewed the medical facilities provided to the patients. He also talked to the patients and inquired about the treatment facilities provided to them. DC also visited the Medical, Surgical, Gynecology, Orthopaedic, and ICU wards of the hospital. He inspected the stock of medicines at the hospital pharmacy.
He directed doctors and paramedical staff to perform their duties with national zeal.