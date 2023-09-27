DC reviews progress of crackdown against power theft

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner Bahawal­pur Zaheer Anwar Jappa has said that solid steps should be taken to prevent electricity theft. In this regard, the members of the District Enforcement Committee should work effectively.

He gave these instructions while chairing the meeting of the District Enforcement Commit­tee regarding the prevention of electricity theft in the committee room of his office.

Additional Deputy Commis­sioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Additional Deputy Commission­er General Naeem Sadiq Cheema, and System Network Adminis­trator Muhammad Azeem Zee­shan were also present.

Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that the MEPCO has established com­mittees at the tehsil level to stop electricity theft. He directed, with the help of the public and MEPCO officers, the district enforcement committee should take legal ac­tion related to the cases of elec­tricity theft. If electricity theft is proven, FIRs should be regis­tered against culprits.

The meeting was informed that from September 7 to 25, MEPCO apprehended power theft of more than 385,000 units of electricity during the opera­tion. As many as 269 FIRs have been registered against the power thieves while as many ap­plications have been sent to the concerned police stations.

A total of 190 persons were ar­rested and a fine of more than Rs 7.94 million was taken.

DC VISITS SIR SADIQ HOSPITAL, REVIEWS MEDICAL FACILITIES

Deputy Commissioner Ba­hawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa paid a surprise visit to Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi Hos­pital and inspected various sec­tions of the hospital.

He reviewed the medical facili­ties provided to the patients. He also talked to the patients and inquired about the treatment facilities provided to them. DC also visited the Medical, Surgical, Gynecology, Orthopaedic, and ICU wards of the hospital. He in­spected the stock of medicines at the hospital pharmacy.

He directed doctors and para­medical staff to perform their duties with national zeal.