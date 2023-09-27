Doctors announce protest campaign for demands in KP

Peshawar - The Provincial Doctors Association (PDA) has declared their intention to suspend allied healthcare services at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s teaching hospitals in order to compel the government to respond to their demands.

Dr Zia Qamar, the president of the PDA at Ayub Teaching Hospital, informed the media that the PDA has persistently urged the government to consider the legitimate requests of doctors.

“Our demands include salary increases for medical officers, the implementation of category- B notifications for trainee medical officers at Ayub Teaching Hospital, job security for faculty members in MTI hospitals, and adherence to PMDC rules for their promotions,” he added.

Dr Zia emphasised that Dr Zubair Zahir, chairman of the Provincial Doctors Association, and other doctor representatives had met with senior health officials in Peshawar, but the longstanding challenges facing the medical community remained unresolved.

“Therefore, the PDA has no alternative but to suspend allied healthcare services at all teaching hospitals in the province until our demands are met,” he added.

However, he clarified that all emergency services would continue to be available to patients.

Dr Zia stated that the PDA has scheduled protests at Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar, Khyber Teaching Hospital, and Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar on different dates.