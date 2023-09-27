Dr Arif Alvi approves remission in prisoners’ sentences on Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW)

President Arif Alvi has approved a 90-day remission in the sentences of prisoners on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW).

This has been approved under Article 45 of the Constitution.

The reduction in sentences will not apply to the prisoners involved in murder, espionage and anti-state activities as well as those convicted of adultery, theft, robbery, kidnapping and terrorism. The remission in sentences will also not apply to those who were involved in financial crimes and caused damage to national exchequer

The remission in sentences will apply to male prisoners above sixty-five years of age, women prisoners above sixty years of age and persons under the age of eighteen who have served one third of their imprisonment.