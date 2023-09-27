Dry weather expected in most parts of country

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts during the next twelve hours.

However, light rain may occur in Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad and Peshawar twenty-one degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four, Karachi twenty-seven, Quetta and Murree twelve, Gilgit twenty and Muzafarabad eighteen degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Shopian, Baramula, Pulwama, Anantnag while dry weather in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag twelve degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-two, Leh seven, Shopian eleven and Baramula thirteen degree centigrade.