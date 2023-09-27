Wednesday, September 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Dry weather expected in most parts of country

Dry weather expected in most parts of country
Web Desk
8:09 AM | September 27, 2023
National

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts during the next twelve hours.

However, light rain may occur in Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan.  

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad and Peshawar twenty-one  degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-four, Karachi twenty-seven, Quetta and Murree twelve, Gilgit twenty and Muzafarabad eighteen degree centigrade.   

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and dry weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Shopian, Baramula, Pulwama, Anantnag while dry weather in Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag twelve  degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-two, Leh seven, Shopian eleven and Baramula thirteen degree centigrade.      

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1695785913.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023