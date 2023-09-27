ECP all set to release preliminary constituency list today

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is all set to release the preliminary list of delimitation as the committees have successfully completed their work.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP’s) delimitation committees have reportedly completed the preliminary constituency work and after the approval of the members and chief election commissioner the initial list will be released.

For the National Assembly (NA), the voter quota for Punjab province is fixed at 905,595, 913,000 for Sindh, 907,913 for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 930,900 for Balochistan and 787,954 for Islamabad.

The voter quota for the Punjab Assembly will be 429,929, while 428,431 for the Sindh Assembly, 355,270 for the KP Assembly and 292,047 for the Balochistan Assembly.

The ECP will address the objections from October 28 to November 26, whereas, the objections could be filed against the delimitations from September 27 to October 28.

The ECP will unveil the final delimitations on November 30.