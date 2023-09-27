ECP to release preliminary constituency list today

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) is set to unveil the pre­liminary roster of new electoral constituencies derived from the digital Census 2023 on Wednesday.

Despite the initial release date set for October 10, the commission wrapped up its work 15 days ahead of schedule. Consequently, the pre­liminary lists have been handed over to the ECP for publication on Tuesday. Objections will be accepted until October 26, followed by hear­ings on objections until November 25. The final lists are slated for re­lease on November 30, after which the Election Commission has con­firmed the elections will take place in the last week of January 2024.