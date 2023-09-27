Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Election process resumes following scrutiny in 21 Districts

Web Sports Desk
1:05 AM | September 27, 2023
Sports

After facing a pause in scrutiny due to adverse weather conditions, the election process for the Pakistan Football Federation has now been officially resumed. During the hiatus, the football community submitted applications, urging a temporary halt to the scrutiny due to concerns about the unpredictable weather.

With the resumption, 446 clubs in 21 districts have completed physical scrutiny, during which 260 matches were organized. The election process is linked to the District Championship matches, as it will help the genuine and active clubs to get the right to vote in the PFF elections.

Saud Hashimi, head of the Pakistan Football Connect program, has said that the scrutiny process is running well as we can see from over 70 matches happening this past weekend alone across 7 locations. Every weekend there are 100 or more matches scheduled in multiple districts across Pakistan using Pakistan Football Connect protocols to validate each player and official and to make sure each team is physically seen on the pitch by scrutiny officials. With this the election process is well underway, he added.

