Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Ex-MPA’s brother found involved in power theft

Our Staff Reporter
September 27, 2023
LAHORE  -  Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has found Malik Jahangir Bara, brother of former MPA Nadeem Bara, involved in electricity theft.

The LESCO spokesman disclosed to media here Tuesday that Malik Jahangir Bara was stealing electricity directly from light transmission line by hooking it and using a bogus power meter. The accused was also supplying stolen electricity to 80 houses in Ali Raza Abad Sub-Division area, he said, asserting that Jahangir Bara had been de­faulting in Rs 2.7 million to LESCO, while the com­pany also imposed a new fine amounting to Rs 1.5 million. LESCO has also submitted an application in the respective police station for registration of FIR against the accused.

