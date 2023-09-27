Fatima murder case: Hina Shah surrenders to police

KHAIRPUR-Fugitive Hina Shah, another prime accused in minor maid Fatima Phariro murder case on Tuesday surrendered to police.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samiullah Soomro, Hina Shah, wife of Pir Asad Shah surrendered due to repetitive raids and actions of the police.

The wife of the pir has been moved to the women’s police station from where she will be presented before the court for remand, the SSP said.

The 10-year-old Fatima had died in the Haveli of Asad Shah and the video of her tragic death also went viral on social media.

The postmortem report confirmed that the minor maid was sexually abused, according to DIG Sukkur Javed Jiskani. Asad Shah and his father-in-law Fayyaz Shah are already arrested in the case.

Earlier, Fatima’s mother complained that “SHO Khanwahin Ghani Dayo issued threats to abduct or kill me”. “He is using filthy language against my late daughter,” she said. “SHO Khanwahin police has been a henchman of Ranipur pirs,” she alleged and demanded protection against Khanwahin police officer.

The caretaker home minister of Sindh during his visit to the family had directed for action against the SHO, who is still holding the SHO charge.