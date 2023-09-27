Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Fawad Chaudhry skips indictment in sedition case

Fawad Chaudhry skips indictment in sedition case
Web Desk
11:58 AM | September 27, 2023
 A district and sessions court in the federal capital on Wednesday put off the indictment of former information minister Fawad Chaudhry in the sedition case.

As Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra resumed hearing to frame charges against the former PTI leader, his lawyer informed that Fawad Chaudhry could not appear before the court as he is in Lahore.

The lawyer said his client had to go to Lahore to see her ailing mother and sought an exemption from his appearance.

Later, the judge accepted the exemption plea and ordered Mr Chaudhry to appear before the court on October 3 for indictment.

Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) accepted the unconditional apology of former federal minister and PTI leader, Fawad Chaudhry in the contempt case.

Last year in August, the ECP had issued notices to Chaudhry, and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral body.

