Wednesday, September 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Former parliamentary secretary holds meeting with social figure Sh Tufail

Former parliamentary secretary holds meeting with social figure Sh Tufail
PR
September 27, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

DIPALPUR   -  Former federal parliamentary secretary Haji Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan held a meeting with social figure Sheikh Muhammad Tufail Amjad. The dis­cussions encompassed regional politics and vari­ous matters of shared interest, with a particular focus on development initiatives. Haji Rao Muham­mad Ajmal Khan, a central figure within the Paki­stan Muslim League-N (PML-N), a former member of the National Assembly, and a former Parliamen­tary Secretary, met with Sheikh Muhammad Tufail Amjad, a highly regarded social leader represent­ing the Paracha community in Dipalpur. The meet­ing served as a platform for these two influential leaders to explore opportunities for collaboration in the context of upcoming elections. Their discus­sions may have far-reaching implications for re­gional politics and development projects.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1695716779.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023