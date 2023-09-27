Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Fuel depot blast kills 20 as refugee count rises

NAGORNO-KARABAKH

News Desk
September 27, 2023
International

BERKADZOR-An explosion at a fuel depot in Nagorno-Karabakh has killed 20 people and injured hundreds more, local ethnic-Armenian authorities say. Nearly 300 people were admitted to hospitals, with dozens of them reported to be in a critical condition. It comes as the Armenian government said 19,000 refugees had crossed into the country from the enclave since local forces surrendered to Azerbaijan. The disputed region is home to some 120,000 ethnic Armenians. It is not yet clear what caused the explosion on Monday evening near the main city of Khankendi, known as Stepanakert by Armenians. Petrol stations have been overwhelmed as thousands try to leave the region, which was already suffering from a fuel shortage following a months-long blockade.
The only road connecting Armenia to the enclave remains backed up with hundreds of cars and buses, filled with ethnic Armenians trying to reach the town of Goris across the border.

