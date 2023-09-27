Wednesday, September 27, 2023
‘Gadha Mandi’, ‘Dinner with Darling’ staged in Theater Festival

Agencies
September 27, 2023
KARACHI - On the 17th day of the ongoing Pakistan Theater Festival in Arts Council of Pakistan, the­ater plays “Gadha Mandi” and “Dinner with Darling” were presented, in which a large number of theatre lovers participated. “Gadha Mandi” was written by Taufiq ul Ha­kim and directed by Owais Rehan, while the cast of the drama included Aqsa Gull, Hassam Irfan, Farhan Rahim, Adil Shakir and Farhan Alam Siddiqui. ‘Gadha Mandi’ of­fered a delightful mix of funny situations and mishaps that capture the essence of human folly and the joy found in life’s most unexpected interactions. The second theater play “Din­ner with Darling” created a stir in the hall, the audience loved the play immensely and applauded the performance of the artists. The theater was written by Babar Jamal and directed by Uzma Sabeen.

