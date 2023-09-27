‘Gadha Mandi’, ‘Dinner with Darling’ staged in Theater Festival

KARACHI - On the 17th day of the ongoing Pakistan Theater Festival in Arts Council of Pakistan, theater plays “Gadha Mandi” and “Dinner with Darling” were presented, in which a large number of theatre lovers participated. “Gadha Mandi” was written by Taufiq ul Hakim and directed by Owais Rehan, while the cast of the drama included Aqsa Gull, Hassam Irfan, Farhan Rahim, Adil Shakir and Farhan Alam Siddiqui. ‘Gadha Mandi’ offered a delightful mix of funny situations and mishaps that capture the essence of human folly and the joy found in life’s most unexpected interactions. The second theater play “Dinner with Darling” created a stir in the hall, the audience loved the play immensely and applauded the performance of the artists. The theater was written by Babar Jamal and directed by Uzma Sabeen.