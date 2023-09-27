Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Gang-rape victim losses battle of life in hospital

Agencies
September 27, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-A gang rape victim teenage girl who was under treatment in Civil Hospital Karachi expired on Tuesday.
According to details, 13-year-old hailing from Mirankot area of Qambar Shahdadkot was abducted by five people some one month earlier. The kidnappers took the girl to an undisclosed destination and gang raped, tortured her and later fled throwing her by road side. The rape, torture victim girl was earlier shifted to Chandka Hospital Larkana where she was referred to Civil Hospital Karachi due to critical condition but could not survive despite all-out efforts of medics.
ROBBER KILLED IN ‘ENCOUNTER’
A suspected robber was killed and his accomplice arrested in a police encounter in Mianwali Colony on Tuesday.
According to police, two armed robbers were looting passers-by on a road when a police team reached the scene. The robbers opened fire on the police, who retaliated. In the ensuing crossfire, one robber was killed and the other injured. The injured robber was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment. He was identified as Abdullah. The deceased robber was identified as Umer. Arms, ammunition, two cell phones, a purse and a bike were recovered from their possession.

SSWMB MD finalises 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal arrangements

Agencies

