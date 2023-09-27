Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Governor for empowering women for national uplift

September 27, 2023
LAHORE   -   Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has stressed the need to empower women for equality and national development.

Addressing the STEM Ambassadors Programme at the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) here on Tuesday, he said women are working side by side with men in every field including engineering, adding encouragement is very important to increase the representation of women in various fields.

The seminar was held under the auspices of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC). Vice Chancellor Lahore College for Women University Dr Shagufta Naz, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council Najeeb Haroon, Convener Pakistan Engineering Council Development Committee Engineer Mir Masood Rashid, Former Member Provincial Assembly Sania Kamran, Deans, academicians and a large number of students were present.

