Governor highlights investment opportunities in KP

PESHAWAR (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday said that world has changed into a global village that has created endless opportunities of investment and exploring resources through use of modern technology.

He was talking to a ten-member delegation of UK Business Forum, here at Governor House. The delegation included Chairman Overseas Business Forum UK, Muhammad Farooq, General Secretary, Salman Dosa, Ahmad Ali, Naeemullah and Noman Ali.

The delegation appreciated the keen interest of the Governor to promote business activities in the province and urged him to establish overseas commission in KP like Punjab and Sindh to facilitate business community.

Delegation members said thousands of overseas Pakistanis are facing difficulties in UK Europe and Central Asian states due to absence of overseas commission. “Expatriates want to invest in vast natural resources of the province and play a role in its development.”

The Governor said that transformation of world into a global village has created new vistas of business and utilization of resources through use of modern technologies. He said that Pakistan has abundant resources of various kinds that can be utilised by the foreign investors.

He also suggested formation of a joint venture of business community of both Pakistan and UK to create opportunities of investment and explore vistas of education, health and mineral resources exploration. He also highlighted tourism potential of KP and appreciated vision of the delegation to develop tourist places in the province.

Poland envoy calls on Governor KP

The newly-appointed Poland Ambassador, Maciej Pasarski, met with the KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday at the Governor House.

The meeting was marked by a mutual exchange of cooperation and discussions on matters of mutual interest. Both sides engaged in conversations revolving around political, economic, and trade relations, as well as the promotion of people-to-people ties.

Highlighting the enduring 65-yearold diplomatic and friendly relations between Pakistan and Poland, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali stressed the need to strengthen the bonds between the two nations and promote trade activities.